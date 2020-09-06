Carmen Electra Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In Silk Lingerie

Iconic Playboy model Carmen Electra stunned her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update on the social media platform, which she shared on Saturday, September 5. In the sensual photo, the Scream actor laid down in sheer La Perla lingerie.

In the sexy snap, which is featured in Prestige magazine, Carmen lay on a white backdrop, which only amplified the seductive nature of the photo. She locked eyes with the camera, giving the lens a sultry stare with some serious bedroom eyes. Her lips were slightly parted, which gave off even more of a sultry vibe. She crossed one leg over the other, and lifted her arms above her head, bending each of them at the elbow.

The sexy garment featured champagne-colored straps that circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The bust of the lingerie dipped low on her chest, showing off her ample cleavage and buxom bust. The bodice of the fabric featured multiple stripes and a see-through midriff, giving fans a peek at her toned abdomen. The midriff of the garment also sported multiple ribbons. The lingerie boasted a thigh-high slit, making it so it barely covered her derriere. Her long legs seemed to stretch on forever. She paired the seductive ensemble with matching gold heels.

Carmen wore her tresses parted to the side. Her curls wrapped around the nape of her neck and tumbled over one shoulder in classic movie star ringlets. Her roots were a brown hue that quickly transitioned into a honey blond, giving her hair a two-toned look.

Carmen’s ardent fans immediately flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“That’s a gorgeous picture Carmen,” shared one fan, punctuating their message with three red hearts.

“BEAUTIFUL,” another social media user wrote in all-caps, following up their comment with a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“Stunning,” commented a third person, including a heart-eye emoji, hands raised in praise, and a red heart.

“Classy and sexy,” replied a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, Carmen’s Instagram share racked up more than 9,000 likes and received close to 300 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Carmen showed off her body yet again on Instagram, this time in a leopard-print bikini. She flaunted her curvy figure in a lounge chair at the pool on a bright, sunny day. She arched her back in the sexy shot, flaunting her golden skin and all of her assets.