Tyra Banks Tells Tom Bergeron To Hit Her Up ‘In The DMs’ If She Messes Up As Host On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The new host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition says she wants to make her predecessor proud.

Tyra Banks says she hopes fired ABC star Tom Bergeron will hit her up if she makes mistakes as the new host of Dancing with the Stars.

In a new interview, Banks delivered a personal message to the longtime lead of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, who was let go earlier this summer after helming the series for 28 glitter-filled seasons.

“Tom, I respect you so much,” Banks said in a message posted by ET Online.

“What you have done for Dancing With the Stars, there’s a reason why it is a successful show. Yes, amazing producers, yes, amazing concepts, but [you]. I hope to do you proud, and if I make mistakes, I want you to hit me up in the DMs and let me know. Like, ‘Girl, you messed that up.’ Because I want to make you proud.”

Bergeron does not appear to follow Banks on Instagram at this time, but he may want to request a follow.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While Bergeron appeared blindsided by his ouster as well as the firing of his co-host Erin Andrews, Banks revealed that she had been talking with DWTS producers for months before she took the job.

Banks told ET that after a couple of months of conversations with producers, she asked her mother if she should accept the offer to host and executive produce the long-running celebrity ballroom competition. Her mom replied that there is no question that DWTS is “Americana” and that they “need” her on board.

Banks also explained that while she knows her role as host is to be the “cheerleader” and “ringmaster,” she may have a hard time holding back when it comes to some of the judges’ critiques. The supermodel even admitted that she might have to “cuss out a judge” every so often.

Bergeron was known for his on-the-fly humor on DWTS, but Banks said she plans to turn things up a notch with fashion and some other ways. She admitted that the show’s format with Bergeron worked for 28 seasons, so she said she plans to just sprinkle some new things in and won’t be coming in with a “sledgehammer” to change the competition into an unrecognizable form.

Banks also admitted to Us Weekly that it will be a “challenge” for her to step into Bergeron and Andrews’ shoes. She noted that she plans to respect the stage that the two Dancing With the Stars veterans set for so many years and will add her own “icing” to the show for the new season.