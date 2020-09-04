Tess Holliday Stuns In Low-Cut Orange Crop Top & Black Leggings For Latest Outfit Post

Model Tess Holliday took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The successful businesswoman is currently an ambassador for Fabletics and posed in some of their items for her most recent upload.

The 35-year-old stunned in a low-cut orange crop top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Holliday is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked down both her arms. She paired the ensemble with black high-waisted leggings. Holliday completed the look with Adidas sliders that featured their logo on the front. She tied her brunette hair up in a high bun and accessorized with hoop earrings.

The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl: Loving the Skin You’re In author treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Holliday was snapped inside her kitchen from head-to-toe. She held a glass that contained a beverage in her left hand and rested the other on the worktop behind her. Holliday flashed a huge smile directly at the camera lens and looked to be living her best life.

In the next slide, she posed on a balcony that had a stunning view of a sunset. Holliday gazed over her shoulder and continued to smile. She rested one foot on tiptoes and was clearly glowing.

Holliday geotagged her upload with Long Beach, California, letting fans know where these pics took place.

For her caption, she explained that she has been living in her Fabletics attire for the past two weeks while settling in her new home. Holliday expressed that she was been a big fan of the brand long before she partnered with them.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 620 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“What an amazing view you have! Congrats on your new home!” one user wrote.

“U look fab! I love that top!” another person shared.

“You’re GLORIOUS. What a f*cking icon,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg this color on you, your smile. You’re stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Holliday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked an oversized denim jacket from her own clothing range that featured rips across the back and the brand’s name, Eff Your Beauty Standards, written in red capital letters. Holliday paired the look with black biker shorts, fishnet tights, and white Dr. Martens-style boots.