Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Juggles A Soccer Ball While Showing Off Her Fit Body In Black Sports Bra

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showcased her impressive soccer skills in a revealing outfit for her latest video update. In the clip, she performed dazzling tricks while wearing a tight sports bra that accentuated her curves.

The 29-year-old pulled off these juggling feats while including an inspiring message in her post. She was filmed outside on a walkway in front of a building, and large high rises could be seen in the distance. Benetti kept her long black hair tied up in a ponytail with a pink scrunchy for the routine. The athlete – who earned the moniker “The Muse of the Freestylers” – rocked a tight black Nike sports bra which had the brand’s name printed on the left and a graphic on the right side. She sported a pair of bike shorts, with a hot-pink skirt wrapped around them, and completed the look with a pair of white and black sneakers. The sportswear provided viewers a glimpse of Benetti’s toned legs and fit figure.

The clip began with the Brazilian kicking the ball up onto the top of her head. She kept it there and moved her body side-to-side before flicking it back to her knees and then bouncing the ball up and catching it on her back. Benetti did a quick handstand and managed to keep control the whole time.

In the second portion of the video, the athlete performed juggling tricks while incorporating high kicks. Fans were treated to a view of her flat midsection and generous bust which was contained by the tight-fitting top. Benetti bounced the ball with her right foot, and then did a kick while retaining control, and continued the display by seamlessly switching feet several times.

For the caption, the Sao Paulo, Brazil native left a motivational message for her female followers. As per Google Translate, she asked them to focus on improving themselves instead of telling other women what they are doing wrong. Benetti included a “#womanpower” hashtag along with a crown and heart emoji before uploading the footage on Thursday.

Many of the model’s 1.2 million Instagram followers took notice of the video, and more than 4,300 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button. Benetti received a flurry of hand clap and heart-eye emoji in the comment section.

“Awesome!” one fan wrote while adding a flex emoji.

