‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Celebrates 1 Million Instagram Followers With Fabulous Photoshoot

The luxury realtor shared an over-the-top slideshow as she marked a social media milestone.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn celebrated her 1 million Instagram followers in a big way. The gorgeous star of the Netflix hit allowed marked her social media milestone with an over-the-top photoshoot that only she could pull off.

In the first photo, which can be seen here, Christine posed in a green and white gingham crop top and matching skort that showed off her endless legs. A second shot showed the luxury realtor raising her arm up triumphantly in the ai with a large display of white balloons in the background.

In the caption to the post, the blonde beauty gave the scoop on her short road to a seven-digit following.

“I started social media when the show came out a year and a half ago as a 30-year-old woman,” she wrote. “I’m excited to say since then I have gained 1 Million friends! I love you all so much!”

In a separate post, which can be seen below, Christine showed more of the amazing balloon display to reveal that it spelled out “1 M.” In the second pic, the reality TV realtor added a fluffy green handbag and sky-high heels to her ensemble as she smiled widely while feeling more like a billion than a mere mil.

In the comments section to the photo, fans and famous friends congratulated Christine on her impressive follower count, with many predicting she will far surpass the 1M mark.

“Looking a gazillion!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Looking like a TRILLION! ” another added.

“Can’t wait for you to reach 1B!” a third fan chimed in.

“You’re thriving love!” another wrote to Christine.

In a final photo, which can be seen here, Christine was pictured holding a huge bouquet of white balloons. It is clear she had a lot of fun posing for the pics to celebrate her special day.

Selling Sunset fans know that Christine never does anything halfway. Her over-the-top gothic winter wedding served as the backdrop to the season 3 finale of the Netflix reality show. It’s no surprise that her 1 million follower post was more “extra” than most.

In addition to scoring a ton of Instagram followers, Christine has been hitting the interview circuit lately. She has talked in detail about the office drama at the Oppenheim Group and her on-and-off feud with co-star Chrishell Stause.

In fact, one person she probably isn’t friends with on social media is Chrishell. Christine previously revealed that the former wife of actor Justin Hartley blocked her after the first season of Selling Sunset.