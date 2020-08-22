Hennessy Carolina Sizzles In A Crop Top & Ripped Jeans

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina surprised her Instagram followers with a double-photo update on Saturday. In the snapshots, she rocked a casual-yet-chic outfit consisting of a crop top and ripped jeans.

The model posed outside in front of a full-length mirror propped against a low brick wall. A large tree could be seen behind her and she appeared to be standing on a patch of artificial grass.

In the first pic, Hennessy faced away from the mirror to ensure her backside was visible, and then she angled her head and arm behind her to capture the selfie. The second photo featured the 24-year-old facing the mirror head-on while one hand rested on the adjacent wall. She extended one leg in front of the other and held her camera at chest-level to take the picture.

Hennessy wore a cropped white tee that emphasized her bust and seemed to cling to her breasts as she appeared to not be wearing anything beneath it. She flaunted her toned middle, which was left on display thanks to the skimpy nature of her top.

On her lower half, she sported a pair of light blue denim jeans with several rips in the fabric and larger tears in the knee and calf areas of the pants. In the second snap, it was evident how well the denim clung to her voluptuous booty and made it look particularly curvaceous. To complete the ensemble, Hennessy added a pair of purple sneakers, purple-tinted sunglasses, a necklace, and a chrome Telfar crossbody purse. The stunner’s dark curly hair was twisted into a high bun.

As a final touch, it appeared her fingernails were painted in a light shade of nail polish which stood out against her iPhone cover.

Hennessy’s fans showered her with love and admiration, with over 192,800 liking her post and almost 800 writing responses in the comments. The peach emoji was used often throughout her comments section as her admirers evidently thought her rear looked particularly fantastic in the photos.

“Beautiful. It looks like you have a mean right hook too,” wrote one admirer.

“You always bring that old school vibe,” gushed another fan alongside several fire emoji.

“Hot chili peppers you got those jeans lookin mean,” chime in a third devotee.

“Henny is sooooo pretty. She kinda reminds me of ella mai in this pic. Henny kept em guessin,” admitted a fourth person.

Back in July, The Inquisitr reported that Hennessy had put her booty front and center in stylish photos that showed her rocking orange tie-dye tights.