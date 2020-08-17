Nikita Dragun Explains How She Nearly Got Arrested When Posing In A Crop Top & Skimpy Cut-Out Miniskirt

YouTuber Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The influencer, who is known for her outfit posts, not only caught her followers’ attention with her attire but also the story she shared along with the snaps.

Dragun stunned in a green crop top that went around her neck and was tied up at the back. The garment gave fans an eyeful of her cleavage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with a cut-out miniskirt that featured slits going down the side. Dragun showed off her belly button piercing while sporting her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part. She displayed the large tattoo on her upper back and rocked long acrylic nails for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload that looked to be taken on portrait mode due to the background being blurred.

In the first shot, she was snapped fairly close-up next to a train track. Dragun looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and her arms beside her.

In the next slide, the online sensation was snapped from behind. Dragun sported an over-the-shoulder pose and whipped her long locks while doing so.

In the third and final frame, she flashed a huge smile while pushing her chest forward. Dragun closed her eyes and tilted head her head up to the right, showcasing a hint of her side profile.

For her caption, Dragun explained that she nearly got arrested the day these snapshots were taken. The makeup artist revealed that she was stopped by the cops while “sneaking” through the train tracks to allegedly go jump off a bridge. Dragun claimed the only reason she didn’t get arrested was that the police officer’s girlfriend and mom were a fan of her.

She geotagged her upload with Carlsbad, California, letting her fans know where these pics took place.

In the span of 16 hours, Dragun’s post racked up more than 960,000 likes proving to be very popular with her 8.1 million followers. However, some of the 26,000 comments questioned the example she was setting with her caption.

“This image is fire af. I am crying in the club. You are a literal queen,” one user wrote.

“Doing something illegal and didn’t get arrested because the police officer was a fan?… not sure about the value u are representing here,” another person shared.

“Haha omg you’re crazy, but i love it,” remarked a third fan.

“The privilege in this caption, wow…” a fourth person commented.