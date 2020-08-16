Bebe Rexha Rocks Sparkly Bikini Top With Skintight Shorts & Shares ‘Secret On How To Get A Big Booty’

Bebe stunned by riding a scooter while wearing high heels.

Bebe Rexha stunned in a look that was sporty and glamorous while she demonstrated an impressive skill. In the video that she shared with her Instagram followers on Saturday, she also showed her fans how she works out her glutes.

In the caption of her post, the 30-year-old “Meant to Be” singer wrote that her upload consisted of “archival footage” from 2001. However, this was obviously untrue, as she would have been 11 years old at the time. A filter had been used to age the footage, which also included a few nods to the early aughts.

Bebe was clad in a sparkly bikini top that put her perky cleavage on full display. She also wore a matching bedazzled choker. Her bottoms were a pair of skintight black athletic shorts with stripes down the sides. On her feet, she wore a pair of black high heels that featured a white star pattern. She completed her look with one of the trucker hats that were all the rage in the 2000s. It was black with a white mesh back. Her hair was styled in long glamorous waves.

Most of the video was shot outside on a neighborhood street, but Bebe was also filmed wheeling a small folding scooter out of a garage. The “You Can’t Stop the Girl” singer informed her viewers that she was about to take it out for a spin in the Hollywood Hills.

Bebe kept her heels on for her ride. She was shown lifting one foot up as she balanced on the scooter’s thin platform. She also zipped by her videographer, Thom Kerr, as she leaned forward with one leg fully extended out behind her. In the caption of her post, she joked that this move was her secret to getting “a big booty.”

Bebe’s cute pet pooch, Bear, also made a cameo in the clip.

“Oh my god. Hi everyone! I want you to meet Bear,” Bebe said. “Everyone thinks she’s a cat, but she’s actually a dog.”

The video concluded with a shot of Bebe cradling her small canine companion as she blew kisses and waved. Upbeat music and the sound of a crowd cheering played over the entirety of the footage.

“Talk about blast from the past,” wrote author R.M. Drake in the comments section of Bebe’s post.

“Really so hot and pretty,” another message read.

“You really nailed these 2001 vibes,” a third fan said.

“Why does this give me The Simple Life vibes. A scooter and heels though… braver than the marines,” remarked a fourth person.

Bebe has revealed that she’s a fan of another method of transportation that takes some physical effort to use. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she flaunted her curvy derriere in a set of photos that were snapped during a seaside bike ride.