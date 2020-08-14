‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Says Stassi Schroeder’s Baby Will Be A ‘Mini-Her’ With A Great Wardrobe

The mom-to-be already has a closet full of #OOTDs for her baby girl.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney says her bestie Stassi Schroeder’s baby will be a “little devil” with a great wardrobe.

Two months after the 32-year-old expectant mom was fired from the Bravo reality show she starred in since 2013, her longtime pal says she is getting ready for the next chapter in her life.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Katie said Stassi will be a “great mom.”

“She has such a maternal sort of aspect of her. She’s really caring and likes to care for people and wants to just have a little mini her. I’m like ‘Oh, my gosh, she’s going to be a little devil.'”

The former SURver noted that Stassi’s baby-to-be has “already got, like, a full year’s wardrobe.” This comes as no surprise, as Stassi is known for her fashion sense and her #OOTD hashtag, which stands for “Outfit of the Day.”

In fact, in her Instagram pregnancy announcement, which was posted in June and can be seen here, the Next Level Basic author was all smiles as her fiance Beau Clark held up a bright pink #OOTD onesie for their baby girl.

Katie noted that Stassi and Beau’s personalities are so different, so it will be “interesting” to see which parent Baby Girl Clark favors.

“Stassi definitely has more of the feminine energy and Beau’s a little more rambunctious, so it will be interesting to see like who she takes after more,” Katie dished.

Charles Sykes / Bravo

Stassi’s first baby is due in January, three months after the couple’s now-postponed wedding in Italy was supposed to take place. As for her wedding, which was originally scrapped amid the cornonavirus pandemic and not due to her pregnancy, Stassi previously admitted that as far as she was concerned, getting pregnant trumped being a bride.

“I care about a baby more than I care about getting married,” she said on her podcast last year, per Bravo.com. “That is what’s most important to me.”

While she lost most of her business deals as well as her popular Straight Up With Stassi podcast due to the racism scandal that resulted in her firing from Vandeprump Rules alongside three of her castmates – the longtime Bravo star’s past inappropriate comments about a former SUR employee resurfaced in May — she did offer some advice to Katie as she gets set to launch her own podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me.

Katie told Us that Stassi told her to “find interesting people” to interview and let the questions come naturally.