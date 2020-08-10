Brennah Black Lowers Her Dress To Expose Chest In Racy New Photo

Brennah Black tantalized her nearly 600,000 Instagram fans on Monday, August 10, with a sweltering post that certainly had many of them in awe. The American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots that saw her in a state of semi-undress while posing on a beach.

The two-picture slideshow captured Black down in the sand of an undisclosed beach during what looked to be late afternoon. She wore a short dress featuring a striking snakeskin print in light brown and black against a light background. The garment featured thin straps that were supposed to stretch over her shoulders. However, in both photos, Black opted to wear the upper half lowered onto her torso.

The first snap captured Black sitting on a rock by the ocean. She was photographed in profile while stretching one arm behind her as she leaned into it. She used her free hand to cover her chest and censor the photo. In this pic, she wore the strap on the right in place, having only half of the top lowered.

The second showed her sitting in the sand next to the same rock as the waves washed over her lower body. This time, her entire top was down and she used both her hand and hair to cover her chest.

Black captioned the shots by asking her fans to share their feelings about the COVID-19 pandemic. She specifically wanted to know if they have been using the extra alone time to get more creative.

Her fans were quick to react to the post, which garnered more than 3,200 likes and upwards of 230 comments within the first hour. They used the comments section to respond to the question posed in the caption, and also to rave about Black’s beauty and sex appeal.

“We’re finding ourselves appreciating YOUR art,” one user wrote.

“I’m just taking it day by day during the Pandemic,” replied another fan.

“Not really creating more art. But you are definitely a work of art!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“For me I have been writing a lot more and getting my short stories done so I say yes I love creating my own world,” added a fourth user.

Black often uploads photos that push the limits of Instagram’s community guidelines. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently teased her followers with an image of herself clad in a snakeskin-print two-piece bathing suit. The garment included a classic triangle top with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and back. The matching bottoms had similar strings that tied into bows on her sides. She was shot between two palm trees as she popped her booty back.