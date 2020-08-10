Nazanin Mandi Stuns In Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants For Latest Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a one-shouldered white crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted pants of the same color, which were loose-fitted at the bottom. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and showed off the tattoo inked on her right arm. She styled her signature dark curly shoulder-length hair down and accessorized with what looked to be her wedding ring. Mandi didn’t opt for any other visible jewelry and kept her nails short.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the thighs up in front of a plain white backdrop. Mandi placed both arms beside her and tilted her head up. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and effortlessly showed off her toned physique.

In the next slide, Mandi was photographed sitting down on a fluffy carpet next to white curtains. She crossed one leg under the other with one hand raised to her locks.

In the third slide, the former R U the Girl contestant posed on her knees with her cat in her arms. Mandi looked down at her pet and flashed a smile.

In the fourth pic, she stood up against the wall and placed her hands at the top of her trousers in a full-length snap. In the fifth and final photograph, she was captured closer up with her right hand on her upper thigh.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 16,100 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Wheww. A natural beautyyyy,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Ahh you’re so pretty!” another person shared.

“You’re everything and then some,” remarked a third fan.

“A goddess pic for a Monday,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a snakeskin-print bra from Savage X Fenty. Mandi completed the outfit with high-waisted light blue jeans that featured rips going up the leg and didn’t opt for any shoes. She styled her dark shoulder-length locks down in a straight, wet style and decorated her short nails with a coat of white polish.