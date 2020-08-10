Kindly Myers Gets Cheeky In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

Kindly Myers started the workweek off with a bang. The Playboy vixen and “Professional Smokeshow” delighted fans on Monday morning by adding a sizzling new shot to her feed that showed her clad in a skimpy one piece.

The image captured Kindly posed against a building that was decorated with colorful graffiti. A tag in the post indicated that she was in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, where most of her recent images have been snapped. The background of the shot was partially blurred, and not much of the space could be seen aside from a set of chains that hung behind Kindly’s head. In the upper right corner of the photo, her photographer, Ari Perez, scribbled her name and Kindly also made sure to tag her in the caption of the image. The model placed one hand on the structure in front of her and ran her opposite hand through her long, blond tresses as she looked down toward the ground. Kindly arched her back slightly and popped her booty out as she turned her figure in profile. The model traded in her typical bikini for a curve-hugging one-piece that flaunted her killer curves.

Kindly sported a one-piece suit that boasted a bright pink hue. The swimwear was tight on her figure, and it had thin, spaghetti straps that stretched over her slender arms. The suit offered a tease of sideboob and showed a little bit of cleavage because of the angle in which the model was posed. The garment also featured crisscrossing straps that accentuated Kindly’s toned and tanned back while its cheeky cut allowed her to show off her pert derriere. The leg holes were cut high on the sides and flaunted Kindly’s fit legs to perfection.

She pulled her long, blond tresses out of her face and styled her mane with a side part that showed off her natural brunette color and outgrowth. Kindly added a few loose curls to her mane, and her hair tumbled messily over her shoulder and back. Kindly’s fans have been delighted by the skin-baring display and have not been shy about showing their approval for the sultry snap. More than 4,100 fans have double-tapped the shot, and 100-plus have flocked to the compliments to shower it with praise.

“Absolutely Stunning Beauty Baby…” one follower gushed with the addition of a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You are are [sic] very the most universe beautiful girl I love you,” a second social media user complimented.

“Beautiful lady very sexy beauty look at sexy beauty wow,” a third wrote with the addition of a few flames.

“Beautiful and sexy goddess,” one more wrote.