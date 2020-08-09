‘Big Brother All-Stars 2’ Cast Underwent Racial Bias & Sexual Harassment Training

Season 22 of Big Brother is in full-swing and conversations from the live feeds are already revealing major events that went down during the houseguest’s sequester period. On August 6 a group of roommates were chatting about Kevin Campbell’s time on BB11 where Chima Simone was expelled from the show for breaking the rules. After trying to make a speech about racial slurs being used in the house, Chima was stopped by production which caused her to lash out, subsequently resulting in her expulsion.

Racial insensitivity has been a huge problem on Big Brother and was one of the biggest talking points among fans last season. The first three evicted players in BB21 were people of color, which many felt was more than coincidence. In the new discussion between the All-Stars, they revealed they underwent racial bias and sexual harassment training, according to live feeds update account on Twitter, @JokersBBUpdates.

“This time I’m glad they did bias training,” Kevin revealed.

“They went deep,” Da’Vonne Rogers added, with a strong emphasis on the word “deep.”

Enzo Palumbo then added, “This season I’m not saying NUTHIN!”

Kevin then added that the “sexual harassment training was good too.”

The consensus among the group was that this type of training should have been implemented a long time ago, which could have prevented a lot of the drama over the last several years.

Of course, this training doesn’t mean there won’t be issues going forward this summer. CBS still puts up an advisory warning before fans turn on the feeds, which says the network does not condone any of the opinions given by the houseguests.

“Big Brother is a reality show about a group of people who live together. At times, the houseguests may reveal prejudices and other beliefs that Viacom CBS does not condone. Views or opinions expressed by houseguests are those of the individuals speaking and do not represent the views or opinions of Viacom CBS. Viewer discretion is advised.”

This message was put into effect during BB15, perhaps the most controversial of the show’s 22-year history. Not one cast member from that particular year was invited back for All-Stars 2.

For now, it appears as if most of the cast members are getting along in the house. Some fans have been searching for racial bias in the house, and there have been a few reaches on Twitter by shady viewers. With the most diverse cast to date, All-Stars 2 is proving the network has decided to move in the right direction moving forward.