Luke Bryan Reveals The Bizarre Gift He’s Giving Katy Perry’s Baby Girl

Katy's 'pretty close' to becoming a mom.

Luke Bryan has revealed the pretty odd present he has in mind for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s baby girl when they welcome their little one into the world in the coming weeks. The singer spoke out about what he plans to give his pregnant American Idol co-judge in a new interview — and it’s very country.

Luke told Entertainment Tonight this week that the newborn will be getting her very own BB gun and some camo gear.

“I’m probably gonna send her little girl maybe, like, a little pink BB gun. An old country boy version of little baby girl gifts. Pink camo and a pink BB gun,” he laughed.

And it sounds like Luke will probably have to hurry up and get shopping, as he revealed that the “Never Worn White” singer is getting very close to the end of her pregnancy. Though Katy — who recently flashed her bare bump in a crop top as she opened up about her pregnancy weight gain — hasn’t confirmed her exact due date, she’s always told fans that she’s set to give birth sometime this summer.

Luke shared that he initially didn’t know the exact day his friend is set to give birth, so texted her to find out so that he could “really start thinking about… saying prayers and everything.'”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Though he didn’t let it slip to the world, he admitted that she is now “pretty close” to becoming a mom.

While the bundle of joy will be Katy’s first child, Orlando is already dad to 9-year-old Flynn. He shares the youngster with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Shortly after he spoke out in defense of Carrie Underwood, the “Drunk On You” hitmaker also opened up in the new interview about his close relationship with Katy and their fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie. He told the outlet how much he’d love to be back at the table with the two for a third season of the talent search, which airs on ABC.

“Being there with Lionel and Katy, our chemistry is so natural, so real, so fun and I wouldn’t miss being at that judges’ table for the world,” he said of how much he’s hoping to be back with the two.

“We are just trying to figure out… we are just making sure we are getting our format of doing the show [right] and we are excited about building it,” Luke continued, as auditions for the upcoming season of the show will have to go ahead remotely via video chat due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.