‘Bachelor’ Alum Hannah Godwin Sizzles In A Black Bathing Suit With An Extra Low Neckline

Hannah Godwin enjoyed a day on the lake with friends.

Former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin turned to Instagram on Friday, July 31 to share a series of snapshots from a relaxing looking lake day with friends. The 25-year-old sizzled in a black one piece swimming suit with an extra low neckline. The outdoor gathering took place in Green Lake County, Wisconsin.

In the first snapshot included in the post, Godwin perched on the side of the boat and showed off her stunning, toned figure in the revealing bathing suit. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and some gold hoop earrings. She tucked her wet blond hair behind her ears as she posed for the camera. It appeared to be the perfect day to spend out on the lake, a bright blue sky and puffy white clouds visible behind her. The second photo featured Godwin swimming, her hair streaming out behind her.

Another snapshot showed Godwin’s fiancé Dylan Barbour riding behind NFL veteran Bryce Treggs on a jetski. Barbour waved at the camera while Treggs focused on steering. Fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett joined the group for the outing. Burnett showed off a light pink bikini and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses. She wore her blond hair tied back and stuck her tongue out playfully as she posed for the camera. Godwin shared a photo of she and the former reality television star holding their beers together as they cheered.

The final photo included in the post was a sweet black and white picture of Godwin lounging on the boat with a beer as Barbour leaned down to kiss her. Godwin’s post racked up 94,000 likes in only a few hours. She boasts a total of 1.5 million followers on the platform overall. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her bathing suit and flawless looks. Others gushed over how sweet her relationship with Barbour is.

“Last pic is SO CUTE,” one fan wrote referring to the black and white snapshot of she and Barbour.

“Love that swimsuit! You are my fashion inspiration!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Godwin made her reality television debut during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. She would not find lasting love on the show but would be given a second chance on Bachelor in Paradise. Godwin connected with Barbour on the dating show. Barbour had gone into the experience with the hope of meeting her. The pair got engaged at the end of the season.