Valentina Ferragni Flaunts Killer Body In Tiny Purple Bikini On Instagram

Valentina Ferragni stunned her 3.5 million followers on Thursday, July 30, when she shared a smoking-hot new update to her Instagram page. The 27-year-old influencer looked stunning in a skimpy purple bikini that flaunted her enviable curves.

Valentina sported a two-piece swimsuit with the top featuring tiny triangle-style cups and a plunging neckline — which exposed an ample amount of cleavage. The cups failed to cover the entirety of her breasts, but that fact didn’t bother the model. The garment was seemingly made of metallic fiber, which made its sparkly appearance. It had floss-like strings that clung to her shoulders, with another pair of straps that went around her back.

She paired the upper garment with matching bottoms that boasted a low-cut waistline, exposing plenty of skin around her midsection. A lot of her fans gushed over her toned torso, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The color of the bathing suit beautifully complemented her flawless skin.

In the snapshot, Valentina struck a confident pose in front of a wall covered in pink flowers. She posed by standing with crossed legs, angling her body sideways. She left her arms hanging on the sides as she gazed into the camera and gave a sweet smile. Her blue eyes were noticeable, thanks to the bright lighting condition. The stunner’s slightly tanned complexion also appeared prominent.

Valentina left her layered blond locks loose, heavily tossed to one side, and opted for a straight hairstyle. She completed her look by painting her freshly manicured nails whte and decided to wear several accessories, including a few layers of necklaces and gold bangles.

Valentina wrote a short caption that mentioned her background in the shot. She also revealed the two hotels where she and her family stayed during their vacation in Sardinia, Italy. Notably, she was at Resort Valle dell’Erica in the recent share.

The latest social media upload has earned more than 105,000 likes and 370-plus comments in just under a day of going live. Some of her avid followers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while countless admirers were speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

“How beautiful! So nice to see you and the rest of the gang enjoy some family time despite the corona situation,” one of her fans commented.

“Elegant and sweet. I love your swimsuit. It suits you well,” wrote another follower.

“Great location for a pic! You look so gorgeous and so hot,” a third admirer added.

“You look lovely! I have been following you for almost a year now, and your pictures inspire me every time,” gushed a fourth social media user.