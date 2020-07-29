Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Silver Lingerie

Kindly Myers rocked a racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share that was sure to have gotten pulses racing. The Playboy model debuted the scandalous look in a new post on Wednesday.

The photo appeared to have been taken in a bathroom, as the edge of a large jacuzzi bathtub could be seen in the bottom corner of the frame. Kindly posed on top of a solid white block that towered about a foot higher than the tub, sitting in profile to the camera to show off every inch of her curvaceous silhouette. She hung her sculpted legs over the sides of the column and turned her head over her shoulder to meet the camera’s lens with an alluring gaze.

Kindly sent temperatures soaring as she worked the camera in a set of strappy silver lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Her look included an underwire-style bra with shiny cups and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snugly around her bosom and ribcage, highlighting her voluptuous chest along the way.

The blond bombshell also sported a matching thong that was so tiny it could hardly be seen in the sizzling snap, resulting in a full view of her shapely thighs and pert derriere. It boasted a floss-style waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. She also added a matching garter belt with chain straps that hung down from its band over her curvy hips. The piece sat just above her navel, drawing further attention to her toned midsection and abs.

The finishing touches on Kindly’s NSFW ensemble was a pair of diamond stud earrings that added the perfect amount of bling. She styled her platinum locks in a deep part and gathered them over to one side of her head, causing them to spill over her shoulder and in front of her chest in beachy waves.

Two hours proved to be plenty of time for Kindly’s fans to shower the skin-baring new addition to her page with love. It has amassed nearly 6,000 likes and 171 comments within the short time span.

“Stunning as always love,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely angelic,” quipped another fan.

“You are a very beautiful looking lady. Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous body,” a third follower praised.

“Too hot to handle,” added a fourth admirer.

Kindly is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. The model is often seen rocking revealing lingerie on the platform, as well as sexy swimwear. She flaunted her phenomenal physique in a cheeky floral bikini in another recent snap that has racked up over 17,000 likes and 414 comments to date.