Anna Nystrom Flaunts Major Cleavage And Curves In Skintight White Workout Ensemble

Internet sensation Anna Nystrom sent fans around the globe into a frenzy on social media after she posted a gorgeous new snapshot of herself on Tuesday, July 28. The blond bombshell shared the new content with her 8.5 million followers on Instagram, and it instantly demanded the attention of many.

The 27-year-old Swedish model — mostly known for her popular YouTube channel — was photographed outdoors in front of a wooden-plank wall. Anna stole the show in the snapshot as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her front as she tugged on the ends of her locks.She also exuded a sweet vibe as she smiled shyly, and looked at the distance in front of her.

Her long blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose curls as it fell around her shoulders and down her back.

However, it was her famous and fit figure that enthralled fans most in the post, as she showcased her curves in a revealing and stylish workout ensemble.

The outfit consisted of a sporty top that was white and featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite tight, highlighting her bust. The top also featured a low neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Her chiseled core was also on display as the top was cropped, reaching just below her chest.

Anna paired the sporty top with a pair of matching leggings. The form-fitting pants looked to be made out of a stretchy and soft material that especially showed off her slim waist, curvy hips, and derriere.

In the caption, she simply paid homage to her all-white outfit.

The eye-catching photo quickly gained popularity, amassing more than 23,000 likes within just one hour after going live. More than 300 Instagram users also took to the comments section to shower Anna with compliments on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one user shared about the model.

“Absolutely stunning, oh my God, an angel,” added a second fan.

“Slim waist, fabulous, gorgeous,” a third admired proclaimed.

“Fantastic, beautiful woman,” a fourth individual chimed in, following their sentence with a string of red-heart emoji.

Anna is no stranger to sharing stunning images of herself in daring outfits, especially this past month. On July 26, she sent temperatures soaring after rocking just a blue bra and tiny shorts that showed off her curves once more, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 153,000 likes so far, proving to be a hit with fans.