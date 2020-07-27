Lala Kent Explains Why She Deleted All Pics Of Randall Emmett On Instagram, Says She’s ‘Petty’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star sparked an online frenzy when she deleted pics of her man and appeared to unfollow him.

Lala Kent has confirmed that she is still with her fiance Randall Emmett, despite social media speculation that the longtime lovebirds broke up.

The 30-year-old Vanderpump Rules star posted to Instagram to set the record straight after she removed all of the photos of her man from her page and posted “cryptic” posts on her Instagram stories.

In a new post to page, Lala shared a pic of her smooching Randall. The Bravo beauty was wearing a white blazer with nothing underneath and long chandelier earrings as she locked lips with her fiance. Randall was also dressed up in a stylish suit as he kissed his future bride.

In the caption to the pic, which can be seen below, Lala confirmed to her 1.4 million followers that the two did not break up. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder explained that she simply has a “petty” side to her, so when Randall makes her mad all of her photos of him are temporarily archived. Once they make up, she revealed that she re-adds the pics of her filmmaker fiance to her page.

Lala also jokingly pointed out that she recently had Randall’s name tattooed on her arm, so it won’t be so easy to part ways with him.

“He’s stuck with me,” the Bravo beauty wrote.

Lala disabled all commenting for the post so that she could get the final — and only — word in on the subject.

Lala caused a bit of a frenzy over the weekend after she posted comments about her struggles with sobriety and her life being ” a mess.” Fans also noticed that she deleted all of her pics of Randall on Instagram and stopped following him on the social media platform. Hours later all of the missing pics reappeared on her account.

This is not the first time Lala has wiped her ‘Gram clean of her fiancé. Last year, the Vanderpump Rules veteran deleted or archived nearly all of the photos of her 49-year-old fiancé on her social media account, including a highly-viewed upload from the couple’s September 2018 engagement, Us Weekly reported at the time.

The Vanderpump Rules couple first became an item in 2017 and originally planned to marry in April of this year, but they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus health pandemic. They later announced a July date for their nuptials, but with many party venues and other sites still shuttered, they are now reportedly hoping to tie the knot in August or September.