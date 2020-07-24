Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Cleavage In Green Bra For Rhinoplasty Pre-Op Appointment

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente posted a new photo set to the popular social media site on Thursday, July 23, in which she showed off her cleavage in a sports bra while consulting with her doctor on her upcoming rhinoplasty surgery.

The green bra was made of a ribbed material and included thick shoulder straps and a low neckline, dipping below the model’s cleavage and giving her followers an eyeful of her chest. She paired the top with gray leggings that rose to just below her belly button, showing off her trim and toned tummy, and extended to her ankles. The spandex material hugged her curves. Yaslen completed the look with her blond curls left loose around her face. She accessorized with a silver necklace.

In the first photo, Yaslen gave viewers a close-up of her chest and head. In the second, the frame was enlarged, showing off her body from the hips up as she popped her backside out and flashed a huge smile for the camera. The final three slides featured the model during her appointment as she sat at a desk talking with the surgeon and on an exam chair for photos.

According to the geotag on the post, Yaslen met with her doctor at The Plastic Surgery Institue of Miami. In her caption, she confirmed that the pre-op appointment was for her upcoming rhinoplasty on July 29.

Yaslen explained that ever since she was little, she disliked her nose and planned on getting a nose job when she was 18. However, time passed and she was unable to find a doctor with whom she felt secure. A couple months ago, she had her first consultation with Dr. Ghersi and felt that he was the one she wanted to perform the surgery. Yaslen added that she’s excited about the procedure and can’t wait to share her experience with her fans.

Yaslen received more than 700 comments within the first day from fans affirming her decision to go through with the procedure and asking her questions about her experience. Many of her followers expressed how much they love her and thought she was beautiful as is.

“I personally think your nose is fine but it’s your decision you do what you think is best for you I wish you nothing but luck,” one Instagram user commented.

“I think you’re so cute and perfect. But I also love how open and transparent you are about surgery, and I’m glad you’re doing it for you!” another follower wrote.