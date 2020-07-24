Teresa Giudice And Daughter Gia Match In Skimpy Bikinis For A Trip To The Beach

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' stars looked like sisters as they posed in their bikinis.

It was a mother/daughter bikini day for Teresa Giudice and her daughter Gia Giudice as the duo stunned fans during a trip to the beach in New Jersey this week. The twosome looked more like sisters and kept it all in the family for a fun new snap, which was posted to Gia’s Instagram account on July 23, as the twosome twinned in their bikinis while they posed together on the sand.

The longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey stars both stripped down to their two-pieces for the shot, and also matched one another in Gucci sun hats.

As for Gia, who previously gave her over 697,000 followers a look at her fit bikini body in a sweet Father’s Day post for her uncle and fellow RHONJ star Joe Gorga, the 19-year-old reality star stunned in a bright orange look. She wore a swim crop-top with thin straps over both shoulders and kept things co-ordinated with bottoms in the same sunny shade that sat below her navel to reveal her toned torso and glowing tan.

On her head, she sported a beige hat to shield her eyes from the sun with a black Gucci band wrapped around it. She also rocked a pair of dark oversized shades and accessorized with several bracelets on her left wrist and Givenchy slides.

Gia stood with her arm around her mom and sweetly referred to as “mamma” in the caption as the reality star also showed off some skin in her own choice of swimwear.

Teresa went barefoot on the sand but flaunted her curves in a plunging leopard-print string bikini that showed off plenty of her décolletage with thin strings that tied around the back of her neck.

The 48-year-old mom of three rocked a plunging black cover-up over the top and kept things matching by wearing the black version of the designer hat her daughter sported.

As the geotag indicated, Teresa and Gia spent some family time at the coast at Ortley Beach in the Garden State.

The beach snap caught the attention of plenty of fans, as the comments section was full of praise for the duo.

“You both are freaking gorgeous,” one Instagram user commented with two fire symbols.

“Looking gorgeous girls,” a second comment read.

Another said that the duo looked like “twins.”

Gia’s latest snap has received more than 49,000 likes, and came mere days after she proudly showed off the results of her recent nose job on social media.

Last week, the teenager told her fans that she was “in love” with her new nose alongside a photo of her posing with her mom. She also shared in the caption that she’d felt insecure about it for a while before she went under the knife.