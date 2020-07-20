Princess Eugenie Shares Stunning Photos From Her Sister Beatrice’s Secret Weekend Wedding

The royal family member congratulated her newly-married sister with a sweet post.

Princess Eugenie shared gorgeous photos from her sister Princess Beatrice’s wedding day on Instagram. The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with real estate developer Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony late last week, and now fans are getting a first look at the stunning photos.

In a slideshow posted to her social media page, Eugenie, 30, shared pics of Beatrice, 31, posing in an ivory, partial sleeve, beaded bridal gown as she stood alongside her groom in an outdoor setting. A second pic showed the newlyweds walking through a lush garden, and another had them posing under a massive floral archway in front of The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the church where they wed. A final photo showed Beatrice and her husband standing socially distanced from the bride’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In a sweet caption to the post, Eugenie made a pun out of her sister’s name before revealing that it was a “complete joy” and “privilege” to witness her exchange vows with her longtime love. The younger princess added that she is excited to support her big sis in the next chapter of her life, and she also wished Beatrice and Edo a happy wedding day in the poignant post, which can be seen below.

In comments to the slideshow, followers raved about Beatrice’s gorgeous gown and her stunning veil, which was attached to a vintage tiara owned by her grandmother. Many commenters loved how the young bride went for a vintage classy look for her special day.

“What a wonderful way to honor the Queen,” one fan wrote.”Your photos look magical!”

“I loved the sweet tribute to the Queen with the gown and tiara,” another added.

“Simply stunning. A true fairytale bride,” a third chimed in.

“Hands down BEST wedding of any/all royal family ever. Absolute perfection,” another commenter noted.

The small ceremony –attended by just the closest family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic — was a drastic departure from the British clan’s usual supersized and sometimes star-studded gatherings.

While little sis was by her big sister’s side, it remains unclear if Prince Andrew was in attendance for his daughter’s nuptials. British tabloid The Telegraph reported that the Duke of York was indeed at his daughter’s ceremony despite the fact that he did not appear in any photographs released to the public, but other sources have reported that he was a no-show. Andrew has been under scrutiny in recent months due to his controversial friendship with the recently arrested Ghislaine Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein.