Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Makes More Money From Instagram Than Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has been known as the queen of Instagram and social media for many years now, but according to Hollywood Life, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson now makes more money per Instagram post than the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Citing a report from Hopper HQ, “a social media marketing firm that also runs the accounts for many companies and individuals,” Johnson makes a reported $1,015,000 per post, which is $290,000 more than Jenner’s alleged $986,000 payments.

The monetary value of these posts is the estimated price advertisers must pay the celebrity if they want the star to take a picture with their product. The Jumanji actor has 190 million Instagram followers compared to the 22-year-old’s 185 million, which could be part of the reason he allegedly makes more.

That said, there are other celebrities on the list with more followers than Johnson, who make less money per post, so it is not entirely clear what criteria are judged to price posts accordingly. For example, Cristiano Ronaldo has 230 million followers but makes less than the retired professional wrestler.

However, the publication noted that Johnson has previously been ranked “the world’s highest-paid actor,” with an estimated net worth of $87.5 million.

Hopper HQ’s top ten list is composed of several high-profile celebrities, although none of them make more than $1 million per post as Johnson does. Still, filling in beneath Jenner is Ronaldo, then Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian, followed by singers Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber.

Surprisingly, superstar Taylor Swift ranks beneath all of the above, although she does not use social media as often as some of the other stars on the list.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan like Kendall, Khloe, and Kourtney do not rank in the top ten but fall within the Top 20 names of the list.

Hollywood Life said that the rankings were determined by “speaking with so-called social media ‘influencers’ themselves, along with brands and marketing companies, and using publicly available pricing information to estimate how much each account could charge.”

The article also noted that, according to the BBC, “marketers tend to ‘be secretive’ with how much they pay, meaning that though Hopper HQ values Kylie’s posts at $986k, she might be charging less – or more – as part of a marketing campaign.”

Interestingly, these rankings were published only a few months after the socialite’s “status as a billionaire came under fire.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner was labeled the youngest “self-made billionaire” by Forbes. The publication later revoked the title, accusing Jenner and her family of telling lies to make their businesses seem more profitable than they really are.