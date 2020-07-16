Leanna Bartlett Sizzles In Stunning Gold Bikini

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett wowed her 3.3 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a scanty gold bikini, she instantly captivated her admirers as revealed that she felt like she was giving off a “Golden Goddess” vibe in the caption.

The celebrity wore a Dolcessa Swimwear bikini in a luxurious golden hue. The top plunged down low in the front and revealed the model’s ample cleavage. In addition, shoestring straps did up around her neck in a halterneck style.

The bikini briefs sat high over her toned hips. A cutout panel in the front left very little to the imagination. The tiny outfit certainly put the Instagram sensation’s killer curves and bronzed completion on display.

Leanna posed with her head tilted gently to one side. One perfectly manicured hand held a strand of her golden locks away from her face. Her hair was styled in gentle waves and parted to one side. She had pulled her hair over one shoulder which made it cascade down over her chest and arm.

It appeared that she wore black mascara and eyeliner as well as fake eyelashes. Her eyeshadow tones further highlighted her beautiful eyes. On her plump lips, it seemed that she had selected a pale shade of matte pink lipstick.

The photo was taken with the model standing on what appeared to be a patio or balcony. Behind her, green trellis with a climbing plant growing on it was visible. A glass lantern also hung amid the greenery, further highlighting the model with her golden tones.

As soon as Leanna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had already gathered more than 4,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring supporters.

“Very nice and classy!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Omg I was just about to write golden goddess vibes..you really are a goddess Leanna!” a fan said in response to the caption.

“You’re a magnificent woman… Truly!” another user declared.

“You are beautiful, woman,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the kissing emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed emoji. However, the fire and heart emoji were also in regular use.

This is not the first time that Leanna has stunned her followers while modeling this swimsuit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also declared last Friday that she felt “like a goddess” while wearing the outfit.