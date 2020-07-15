Dolly Castro Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini While Posing On A Beach

On Tuesday, July 14, Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro celebrated her 36th birthday by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 6.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the social media sensation posing on a beach. While the exact location of the photoshoot was unspecified, the post’s geotag indicated that the pictures were taken in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

She sizzled in a black bikini that featured a halterneck top with mesh paneling and a pair of matching low-rise bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display, much to the delight of her audience. As for accessories, Dolly wore hoop earrings and a floral headscarf.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a bun and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, false eyelashes, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, Dolly leaned back as she sat in the sand. She tilted her chin upward and closed her eyes, parting her full lips. Her lower body was submerged in the clear water in the following photo. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, the Instagram star wrote an empowering message in both English and Spanish.

While Dolly did not acknowledge that it was her birthday in the post, many of her fans were aware of her special day and proceeded to shower her with well wishes.

“Happy Birthday [m]ay your life continue to be filled with love and much more blessings,” wrote one follower.

“Happy birthday babe,” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to compliment her.

“You are on a whole new level to be the most beautiful and most voluptuous woman in the world,” gushed a fan.

“Beautiful and perfect,” added a different devotee.

Dolly graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated fans for their kind words. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 24,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the mother-of-one is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.