UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Cleavage While Dancing In A Sports Bra

Paige VanZant showed off her curves and dance moves in a video for her latest Instagram upload. She delighted fans with a view of her assets in a tiny sports bra and small shorts while she performed a moonwalk for the camera.

The 26-year-old has been posting playful clips to her page while waiting to compete in UFC 251 this Saturday, and decided to put her stellar footwork on display. Her body looked stunning as the fighter is in top shape for the upcoming match.

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – treated viewers to an eyeful of her curves in a casual, but revealing outfit. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant sported a tight gray sports bra with a plunging neckline that hugged onto her body. She also wore a pair of navy blue workout shorts that accentuated her backside. VanZant had a pair of high-cut white socks that helped her glide across the floor. Her long blond hair was in tight braids and up in a bun for the clip.

The flyweight had her back to the camera, and was filmed from the side for the start of the vid. She had her head down and arms up while she shuffled her feet back to moonwalk. After completing the move, VanZant turned to face the camera and did several arm waves while dancing. She had a giant smile across her adorable face. Fans caught a glimpse of her ample cleavage and chiseled midsection while she danced.

As the video ended, the model pumped her arms and stepped back while contemplating another maneuver. In the caption, VanZant asked fans if they could moonwalk, and she tagged fellow UFC fighter Israel Adesanya.

Many of the MMA fighter’s 2.5 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy dance clip, and more than 133,000 showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. VanZant received over 1,500 comments. UFC ring girl, Jhenny Andrade, left two dancing emoji in the comment section that was flooded with compliments and well-wishes.

“I can fake a moonwalk lol,” Adesanya responded.

“You’re like the hottest n coolest women on this planet,” one fan replied.

“Is there anything u can’t do?” another asked.

VanZant also received backlash from multiple Instagram users in the replies.

“Foolishness like this is why you’re gonna get crushed this weekend…smh,” one wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this week VanZant uploaded a video of her doing the splits on her bed. She rocked a revealing sports bra and shorts for that clip as well, and it garnered over 85,000 likes.