Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Ditches Her Bikini Top While Soaking Up The Sun

Frida Aasen lit up her Instagram page on Tuesday with a hot new share that has proved hard to ignore.

The Victoria’s Secret model was in full relaxation mode in the snap as she soaked up some sun while out on a boat. Frida sat on the wooden deck of the water vessel with her legs bent underneath her as she gazed off into the distance through a pair of trendy round sunglasses. A gorgeous view of the water, mountains, and cloudless blue sky made up a breathtaking scene behind her, but it was the Norwegian beauty that seemed to captivate the attention of many of her 654,000 followers.

Frida sent pulses racing as she worked on her tan while wearing nothing more than a pair of red bikini bottoms. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, showcasing the catwalk queen’s bronzed hips and lean legs. It had a thin waistband that sat at an angle over her taut midsection, drawing attention to her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The blond bombshell avoided violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines by covering her bare bosom with a book. She held the novel low on her chest, leaving her decolletage and an eyeful of cleavage completely exposed. A teasing glimpse of sideboob also made an appearance over the edge of the read to give the saucy photo even more of a seductive vibe.

While Frida did ditch her bikini top for her time out on the water, she didn’t forget to accessorize the barely-there look, adding a thin chain necklace and bangle bracelet for the perfect amount of bling. Her platinum locks were worn in messy side part and blew gently in the ocean breeze. She also appeared to have applied a touch of makeup. The cosmetics seemed to include a pink lip gloss, blush, and highlighter that shimmered underneath the golden sun.

The model’s topless display was a smash hit with her fans, racking up more than 22,000 likes after just nine hours of going live to her feed. An additional 168 notes filled the comments section as well.

“Wow you’re really beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Exquisite!” quipped another fan.

“Love this color on you,” a third follower remarked.

“Goalss,” declared a fourth admirer.

Frida has been sharing a number of steamy shots on her Instagram page lately, one of which saw her posing with an extra special guest. The June 16th upload captured the model wearing black lingerie while cuddling with an adorable white kitten, and has amassed more than 39,000 likes to date.