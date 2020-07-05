Josephine Skriver Showcases Cleavage In Sexy Black Swimsuit At The Ocean

Josephine Skriver has been bringing the summery vibes to her Instagram feed with a few swimsuit pics lately, and in her newest share from today, she showed off her cleavage in a one-piece with a sexy cut.

The stunning model posed at the ocean and stood with her left hand resting on her neck and her other hand by her sides. She looked down towards the ground with a hint of a smile on her face, and rocked an all-black outfit.

Her one-piece had a classic cut with thin straps, a low neckline, and a leg cut that left her hips partially bare. She accessorized with several silver necklaces, one with a circular charm that called attention to her chest. She also sported a brimmed black hat with charms lining it, including a Christian cross and a heart. And although she didn’t tag the brand in the post, she revealed in the comments section that the one-piece was from Revolve.

Behind her was a rocky area and the blue ocean waters popped in the shot. The skies were covered in a white haze, and the photo was taken with no direct sunlight. This meant that her pose left her face mostly in the shadows, making it difficult to discern her makeup application. Even so, it was possible to note that she wore her hair down with pieces brushed in front of her right shoulder.

The update has been available for a few hours, and it’s garnered over 89,300 likes so far. Her followers seemed to love the new share, and sent tons of compliments Josephine’s way.

“The hat is such a vibe!!!” gushed an admirer.

“Going through really tough times right now. you keep me going. i love you,” declared a second supporter.

“Btw Love you so much!! Thank for always inpiring [sic] me,” exclaimed a third social media user.

And one fan was lucky enough to get a response.

“Jo have u tried surfing?” they asked.

“Twice. Had so much fun with it but was never really good. Also got sooooo sunburned during it haha,” responded Josephine.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted another post with the ocean in the backdrop a week ago, that time posing in a colorful outfit. It included a black bikini top, maroon high-waisted shorts with pleats, and a flowing orange coverup robe. The robe had 3/4-length sleeves and fell toward her feet, and it was made of a sheer fabric. She stood facing the camera at a diagonal and placed her left hand by her neck as she gazed into the distance.