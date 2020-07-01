Ramona Singer Reveals That She & Daughter Avery Tested Positive For Coronavirus Antibodies In May

Ramona Singer and her daughter Avery Singer both tested positive for coronavirus antibodies the star shared with People on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo got tested in May, along with Ramona’s ex-husband. The Real Housewives of New York City star believed to have had the virus in February and her daughter in March.

Ramona shared with People that she started to feel ill in February. The reality star did not get tested at the time as widespread testing had yet to roll out, and information about the virus was not readily available. The blonde businesswoman explained that she felt tired and had a lot of headaches. Ramona chalked the symptoms up to Lyme Disease as the star was recently diagnosed with the bacterial infection.

“I had no energy,” Ramona shared.

The symptoms were more than just typical tiredness.

“I just wanted to stay in bed all day,” Ramona further explained.

Ramona and her daughter, Avery, left New York City in early March to spend their time in quarantine with Avery’s dad, Mario. The True Faith Jewelry designer offered for the ladies to stay at his condo in Boca Raton to escape New York City, which was a virus epicenter at the time. Avery began feeling under the weather shortly after arriving.

“She just thought maybe she had a cold or a sinus infection because she wasn’t able to taste food and she lost her sense of smell,” Ramona told People.

Out of an abundance of caution, Mario and Ramona kept clear of the young woman.

“We kept her quarantined in a separate part of the home because, not realizing I had already been sick, I was afraid my Lyme disease had weakened my immune system, and I would be more vulnerable to catching an illness,” Ramona explained.

The separation seemed to have worked. In May, when Ramona, Avery, and Mario got tested, only the two ladies tested positive.

“We both found out we have the antibodies, so we donated our plasma,” Ramona explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona and her daughter are now back in New York after three months in Florida. The reality star shared the precautions she took while traveling. After consulting with her doctor, the actress insisted that she wore a mask and gloves the entire time she was on the plane and wiped down all surfaces.

“I was — and continue to be — extremely socially responsible,” Ramona told the outlet.