Ryan Seacrest Confirms His Split From Girlfriend Shayna Taylor

The 'American Idol' host has been on-and-off with his ex for years.

Ryan Seacrest has split from his longtime love, Shayna Taylor, for the third time.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host issued a statement through his rep to confirm his breakup from his on-and-off girlfriend.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” the rep told E! News. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Ryan, 45, and Shayna, 28, have had an on-and-off relationship dating back to 2013. When they rekindled their romance for the third time late last year, Ryan’s morning show co-host Kelly Ripa said it was time for them to elope.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

It is unclear exactly when Ryan broke up with Shayna, but it appears to be more recent than “some time ago.” In February, just before the health pandemic hit, the two were still very much an item. In a sweet Valentine’s Day Instagram post on Shayna’s page, Ryan and his recurring lady love were photographed kissing, and the model and chef seemed to have high hopes for her future with the American Idol host.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Shayna wrote to her man. “Safe to say it’s never a dull moment being with you. Thank you for growing with me on this crazy journey of life. Too many more years of happiness, travel, food, and all our favorite things. Love you beyond the moon.”

Ryan and Shayna were still together at the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine. The couple wore adorable matching tie-dye sweatsuits for an at-home cooking segment on Live with Kelly and Ryan in March.

And in May he wished Shayna a happy third anniversary on Live With Kelly and Ryan as he explained that although their relationship has been an eight-year run, it was their ” third run together.”

“You know, when we drive by an amusement park, I always look at the roller coaster and go, ‘Look, there we are,'” Ryan said of his rocky up and down romance with Shayna, per Page Six.

It’s clear there were issues between the two and ongoing trouble in paradise. An insider previously said Ryan and Shayna weren’t on the same page with their relationship, which may have been the breaking point for the couple.

“Shayna wanted more out of the relationship,” the source told People following the couple’s last breakup. “She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”