Bozana Abrlic Flaunts Her Incredible Curves In A Bright Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Bozana Abrlic took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share racy new pics with her followers. The model, who is known as Miss Bo on social media, flaunted her curves while posing for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Bozana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a bright yellow bikini. The tiny top featured no straps, but did include long sleeves. The garment also wrapped tightly around her chest.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist and showed off her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first photo, Bo stood in front of a gorgeous body of water with her legs together. She arched her back and pushed her booty out. She titled her head to the side and left one arm resting next to her while the other reached toward the camera. The second picture was nearly identical. In the background, a cloudy sky was visible.

Bo wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back and blew in the wind.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Bozana’s over 2.3 million followers went wild for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 182,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 messages during that time.

“I think I’m in love,” one follower wrote.

“This swimsuit is so stylish,” remarked another.

“I’m getting mermaid/goddess vibes all in one,” a third comment read.

“Ur so gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for strutting her stuff in tiny little outfits online. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight dresses, and more in her photos.

Most recently, Bozana got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a strappy bright neon orange bikini. The suit showcased her enviable curves and tanned skin as it clung tightly to her figure. That pic also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 225,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.