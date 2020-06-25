Frida Aasen Puts Booty On Show In Black Thong In New Photos

Frida Aasen took to her Instagram page today to share a two-part update that’s racked up over 41,100 likes so far. She showed off her look from the back and from the side in black lingerie, and her slender physique was on full show.

In the first part of the series, she stood with her feet together and her hands resting on her upper thighs. She angled her chin down and looked back at the camera with a sultry pout, and her blond locks were brushed around her shoulders and contrasted against her tanned body.

Her black bra had a classic cut and her bottoms had thong cut in the back. She completed her look with a pair of fashionable black heels with ankle straps. These were embellished with sparkling white gems throughout, including on the back of her heels and by her toes.

The photo captured the beauty from head-to-toe, and her bare booty and long legs were on display. She stood on a light wooden deck with a row of bamboo behind her. The skies were also partially visible, and it was a sunny day with light, wispy clouds. The photo also included a bokeh effect in the middle of the frame.

In the second snap, she crossed her arms in front of herself and stood with her right shoulder facing the camera. She propped out her left knee and gave another sultry pout. Her makeup application apparently included silver eyeshadow, matching liner on her lower lids, blush, and light pink lipstick. In addition, her bottoms appeared to be different in this shot, and the back featured a sheer fabric with a checkered design.

Her many followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update.

“You are just so incredibly beautiful and stunning as always,” raved a supporter.

“You are so lucky to be born this gorgeous,” gushed a second fan.

“Can we make greenery the new background for digitals,” asked a third admirer.

“You are the [sic] perfection, you look like the Barbie doll,” observed another devotee.

In addition, Frida posted another lingerie pic on June 16, that time crouching on the ground and holding a white kitten. She looked down at the animal and seemed to be giving it a kiss, and her tan was emphasized by her light-toned backdrop. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her back, and she posed on a wooden deck in front of a peach textured wall. The update was liked over 38,600 times.