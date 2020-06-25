Venessa Nieto Leaves Little To The Imagination In Racy Red Bra & Panties

Venessa Nieto left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram share. She wore a racy red lingerie set that set her social media feed alight and had her fans racing to view the sexy snap.

The fitness model flaunted her voluptuous curves and gorgeous looks in a risqué shot. In her caption, she talked about love and her message seemed to resonate with her hordes of fans.

Venessa rocked a sexy red lace bra that seemed a tad too small for the amply-endowed model. In fact, Venessa’s bountiful cleavage seemed to strain within the confines of the bra as they spilled from the low-cut cups. The spaghetti straps had two satin bows that drew attention to her bust and the lace cups had cutouts that exposed the lower half of each breast. Luckily, the bra had an underwire feature which helped to support her bust.

The model teamed the bra with a barely-there pair of thong panties. She tied a strappy garter belt around her waist and it crisscrossed across her lower torso to attach to the panties and nude thigh-high stockings.

Venessa’s rock-hard abs were also on display as she posed for the camera. Her ripped stomach muscles and minuscule waist were highlighted by the suspender belt that stretched across it.

Venessa styled her thick dark hair in loose waves that spilled down her shoulder and back. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a bold brow, smoky eyes, and nude lips.

The social media star posed in a low-lit room. She seemed to be sitting on a marble slab and leaned to the side while resting her weight on her left arm. Venessa ran her fingers through her hair while gazing at the camera. She parted her lips seductively while tossing her tresses to the side. In the background, a vase of light peach flowers added to the romantic ambiance.

The pic sparked a frenzy of excitement among Venessa’s fans. They inundated her with comments and praise.

“Looking beautiful as always. Get it girl,” one follower raved.

Another fan thought that Venessa was “absolutely stunning… a masterpiece (heart emoji).”

A third Instagram user offered their own insight into Venessa’s beauty.

“I think God sculpted you with his or her own hands. Beautiful!” they gushed.

Venessa has a solid following of over 569,000 followers. She regularly updates her feed with photos and workout videos to inspire and encourage those who are working toward the same goals.

In fact, her admirers loved this particular offering. She received more than 4,000 likes and 105 comments from her excited fans.