Monica Huldt Looks Smoking Hot In See-Through Lace Teddy

Monica Huldt was pretty in pink in her latest Instagram update. She shared a snap that featured her looking smoking hot in a lace teddy that got her fans to talking.

The model’s post, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, captured her standing outdoors on a terrace. She posed next to a large column, and part of a lush yard was visible behind her.

Monica rocked the sexy teddy, which was made from a hot pink lace that popped against her tan skin. The number featured a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist. The number also featured a satin ribbon that wrapped around her neck and hung down between her breasts, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. High-cut legs on the number also drew they eye to her curvy hips, lower abdomen, and slender midsection.

For the photo, the popular influencer faced the camera. The picture was cropped just below her hips, focusing on her hourglass shape. She crossed one arm over her waist as she flashed a flirty smile. She played with her hair with her other hand.

Monica wore her highlighted tresses with a deep side part and styled straight. Most of it was over one shoulder. She wore a face full of makeup that appeared to include sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, and mascara. She also looked to be wearing blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade of lipstick. She completed her look with a pale shade of polish on her nails.

In the post’s caption, the model wished her fans a good day while plugging her personal website. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Monica’s followers seemed thrilled about the sexy snap, and many took a moment to compliment her.

“You look gorgeous in pink today beautiful,” commented one admirer.

“Good morning to you you are gorgeous in that lingerie have a great day,” a second fan wrote.

“Hi you are looking gorgeous and so cute and very beautiful love,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Monica u look Amazing and incredibly sexy,” a fourth follower chimed in.

The social media star certainly knows how to work the camera. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshots that show her scantily clad in a variety of revealing outfits. Earlier this month, she shared a picture that gave her fans a nice look at her perky booty while she modeled a tie-dye bikini.