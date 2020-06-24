‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni Farley Shares Secret Health Struggle With Instagram

The 'Jersey Shore' star spilled the details to her followers.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley shared her secret health struggle with her 7.5 million Instagram followers. Earlier today, the reality television star explained how neglecting herself took an overall toll on her health. She also shared the steps she took to regain the vitality she now enjoys.

Jenni explained in a caption to an Instagram post that just prior to the beginning of shooting Season 3 of the series in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, she went to see a doctor because she said she felt “off” and “super sick.” Jenni and her fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation pals filmed in Point Pleasant over the course of several days in 2019 for scenes that would air later that year.

She said a blood test was taken, and it revealed that Jenni had low iron. This caused the reality star to experience extreme headaches, fatigue, and hair loss. She stated it took almost a year to regain her health and the hair loss she experienced. Along with her statement, she showed off her shorter hair, which is healthier and lusher since the removal of her extensions.

Jenni implored her followers to make sure they took care of their own health because she neglected hers for some time.

In the comments section of the share, Jenni’s fans were happy to learn she was back on the road to good, overall health.

“This happened to me, too. I’ve been taking iron for about 7 months now and am also noticing a difference! Hopefully, it will only continue to improve,” said one follower.

“Vitamins are key!!! I take a supplement and have noticed a HUGE change in hair and nail growth. It also helps with chronic inflammation and pain!!” remarked a second fan.

“Short hair looks better on you,” stated a third fan.

“Loving this hair length on you – Super gorgeous! Glad ur feeling better!!” remarked a fourth fan.

Jenni and her Jersey Shore castmates recently wrapped Season 3 of the reboot series, which concluded with the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira. The fallout from the events that took place that evening, which included a speech gone wrong and over-the-top actions on the part of the bride, spilled out onto social media after the episode aired on June 18. The female cast members took to their respective Twitter accounts to defend themselves regarding the hot-button event. Nicole quit the series and Jenni, Angelina and Deena remained mum on whether or not they would return for Season 4. All of the male cast members, save for Ronnie, revealed they were not quitting the series.