Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless In An Unbuttoned Shirt On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio has been posting a variety of photos lately with summery vibes, and she turned up the heat with a new three-part Instagram post that she shared today. She was photographed braless as she held a glass of wine in one hand.

In the first black-and-white photo, the model gazed down to her right side with her lips parted, wearing a hint of a smile. She placed her right hand in her hair and held the glass in her other hand. She wore a white button-up shirt that she left undone, and it had a small collar and flowy sleeves. The top appeared to be blowing slightly in the wind, and it left some of her chest on show. She also rocked a pair of denim jeans with a waistline that rested about an inch below her navel.

Alessandra wore her hair down in a deep side part with her blond highlights contrasting dramatically against her darker locks. Her makeup application looked very natural, and it seemingly included silver eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a charm necklace, a gold bracelet, and a ring on her left middle finger.

The second snap was very similar to the first, except it was in color. The final picture of the series was in black-and-white, and Alessandra looked up at the camera and held the wine glass in both hands.

The update has racked up over 224,200 likes so far with her followers taking to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Very elegant… and classy,” observed an admirer.

Others took note of her caption.

“Omg!! Solar eclipse happening becuase [sic] Sun is ashamed because of the fact that you are hotter than it!” exclaimed a second enthusiastic fan.

“I hope that the @globaleclipsegathering is still going on in Argentina this December. If it does, you should go,” wrote a third supporter.

“Yeah same same but different,” joked a fourth social media user.

And six days ago, the sensation posted a swimsuit pic from the beach that was all about the color pink. She rocked an elaborate one-piece with a classic cut with a scoop neckline, and it featured a Hawaiian print design with embroidery on top. She also wore a puffy pink jacket that she let fall down her left arm, and she smiled widely. She accessorized with a pair of colorful reflective sunglasses and wore a ribbon in her hair.