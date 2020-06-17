Ana Cheri Playfully Tugs On Her Bikini In Smoldering Snap

Ana Cheri put her enviable figure on display in her latest social media share. The popular model took to Instagram to showcase her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini while she soaked up the sun.

The popular influencer was standing next to a swimming pool. She did not indicate where she as for the snap, but part of a building was visible off to one side of the photo. The sky was clear, and it appeared to be a gorgeous day for sunning.

Ana’s bikini was made from a dark, iridescent fabric that featured small polka dots. The top was a bandeau style that had a strap that went around her neck. The front of the top was open in the middle, showcasing plenty of her voluptuous chest. The bottoms featured tiny ring details on the sides, which called attention to her flat abs.

Ana’s bronze skin looked flawless in the light. She faced the camera and turned her head to the side. Her eyes were downcast as she pouted with her lips parted. She turned up the heat by pulling up the side strings of her bikini bottoms, drawing the eye to her shapely hips and slender waist. Her toned shoulders and arms were also prominent. Unfortunately, the picture did not show all of Ana’s body. The snapshot was cropped at the top of her thighs, which were wet with water.

The former Playboy model wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail with tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included a smoothing foundation, mascara, and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized her look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, Ana mentioned her promotional partner, Fashion Nova, while also encouraging her fans to check out her Instagram stories for more titillating content.

Dozens of fans loved Ana’s summer vibe, and some left a few flattering compliments in the comments section.

“Your beauty is spectacular,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” a second follower echoed.

“So beautiful and amazing body :D,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Ana you are so amazingly gorgeous babe,” a fourth fan commented.

Ana has been giving her fans plenty to get excited about with frequent updates as of late. From form-fitting workout clothes to sexy lingerie, she rocks just about everything she puts on her body. Last month, she looked smoking hot as she went nude under a flirty crochet coverup.