Allie Auton Rocks A Cupped Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun On The Beach

Allie Auton returned to her Instagram account on Monday to share another racy pic with her adoring fans. The hot model flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post how lucky she felt to live in the “beautiful” country of Australia.

In the sexy snap, Allie looked smoking hot as she rocked a black and white animal-print cupped bikini. The tiny top featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage, as well as thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit around her petite waist snugly while also accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Allie sat on her knees on top of a white beach towel in the sand. She had both of her hands at her sides and wore a big smile on her face. The second shot featured her with one hand on her hip and the other shading her face from the sunlight. In the background, a clear blue sky and stunning ocean view could be seen.

Allie wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the platinum locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She also looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with pink lip gloss.

Allie’s 579,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 140 messages.

“10 outta 10,” one follower wrote.

“Kill it every time,” another stated.

“Forever grateful for you,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model certainly knows how to delight her followers. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a pair of tiny denim shorts and a plunging black top. That post has earned more than 12,000 likes and over 170 comments to date.