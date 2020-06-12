Anais Zanotti Gets Physical In Eight Instagram Workout Videos To Maintain Killer Abs

Anais Zanotti looked smoking hot while working out in her most recent Instagram videos. She targeted the core abdominal muscles in the clips, which were an instant hit with her fans.

The vegan model took to social media on Thursday to share a workout routine that needed little equipment, if any at all. Anais performed every exercise in the routine and increased the difficulty by holding on to some egg weights.

She wore a gray sports bra with a broad black elastic underband. The sports bra, which could double as a sexy crop top, clung to her bust and revealed her generous cleavage. It also had a racerback to provide extra stability and support as she exercised outside.

The certified fitness trainer teamed the gray top with a pair of blue hot pants. The shorts clung to her muscular thighs and sculpted booty.

Of course, the attention was on Anais’ abs. She flaunted her own ripped midsection and tiny waist throughout the sweat session.

She styled her long brown hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back. She rocked a pair of shades and off-white sneakers to complete her workout ensemble.

Those who follow the model know that she has been doing most of her exercise videos in her garden since the quarantine restrictions began. She completed her moves next to the large swimming pool that often features in her clips.

The 34-year-old model posted eight videos and a photo in a multi-slide post. She started off by executing a single leg raise crunch and followed it with a side plank leg abduction. Anais then laid on her back and rolled her shoulders forward while bringing her legs toward her chest to perform some toe touches. She moved on to a floor bridge while holding her arms upward.

The trainer then got on all fours to execute some bird dogs, followed by reverse lunges. She stepped up the traditional side plank by adding a side crunch to it for the next move. She ended the circuit by executing a sit up and two-punch move. In the last slide, she faced the camera and smiled as she seemingly offered a congratulatory fist bump.

“I love your home workout routines,” one fan raved.

Another follower complimented Anais.

“You really do make it look so easy! Gorgeous outfit,” they gushed.

A third Instagram user told her they would be incorporating the new routine into their own fitness regimen.

“We all doing abs today, what a killer workout! I will be incorporating these to my abs routine!” they let her know.