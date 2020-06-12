Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Stuns In Low-Cut Top That Shows Cleavage

Instagram star Sophie Mudd showed off her killer assets and beautiful face for her most recent Instagram update. For the post, she shared a selfie taken at home where she sported a tank top that offered fans a glimpse of her cleavage.

Until a couple days ago the model had not posted much the past few weeks, but this was her second revealing snap this week. The 21-year-old opted for a simple photo for this upload. Mudd took a picture with the camera pointing up at her face.

The social media influencer had her long auburn hair swept over to the right side of her head. She held the camera with her left arm and aimed it upwards. All that was visible in the background was a ceiling and top of a wall in her home. Mudd leaned forward and tilted her head slightly to the right and appeared to pucker her full lips.

The model rocked a black tank top that had lace around the top edges and a plunging neckline. This top, coupled with the pose, provided followers a shot of her ample bust. Around her neck she wore a silver cross pendant along with another silver-colored necklace. There was also a gold-colored earring on her left ear. The plain setting only accentuated her angelic facial features. Mudd included a caption about being at home and added a taco emoji.

Many of the influencer’s 1.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the selfie, and more than 59,000 of them hit the “like” button in just over eight hours after it went online. She received more than 340 comments, and her replies were flooded with heart emoji in various colors. Multiple fans showed their appreciation for the adorable pic.

“Just selfie just like that, but still like the most pretty girl,” one admirer wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“You are just sooooo pretty,” a female fan responded along with red and pink-heart emoji.

“Hopefully you’re staying safe there super Sophie. You look as beautiful as always,” another added.

One fan pointed out Mudd’s brief absence from the social media platform.

“The first normal photo in a long while,” they wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Mudd returned to Instagram with a bang earlier this week. The model uploaded a steamy snap in a white bikini as she soaked up some sun. Her top barely covered her chest as she sat on a lounge chair with a partially-discarded cardigan. That post garnered more than 160,000 likes and 1,200 comments.