Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Showcases Her Booty In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Model Viktoria Varga delighted her followers with a sultry snap in her latest Instagram update. For the shot, she was photographed outdoors in a leopard-print bikini that showcased her athletic figure and highlighted her backside.

The 28-year-old tagged the exotic-looking location as Summersalt Beach Club at the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She was surrounded by greenery that made it appear as if she was in a jungle. Varga was shot from the side and was visible from the thighs up for the steamy picture. The model turned her head to look toward the lens and show off her gorgeous face.

Varga wore her long blond hair down and tucked behind her left ear but hanging down the right side of her face. She held her arms in front of her body and posed with her left leg in front which helped accentuate her curves. The Hungarian rocked a leopard-print bikini from Triangl Swimwear, who she tagged in the photo. Fans could see the side of her top and the straps that went over her shoulder and down her back. Her bottoms hugged her pert derriere which was clearly visible. The fashion designer tagged photographer Gabriela Bell in the post, and in her caption she included a leopard emoji.

Many of the model’s 467,000 Instagram followers took notice of the sultry upload, and over 11,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over 12 hours after the post went live. Varga had over 130 comments and received compliments in multiple languages. She is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle, and many of her Italian fans left comments. Her replies were also flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Very Jungle Jane!!!” one fan wrote.

“Wow you are so Beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote while adding several emoji.

“Viky you are an enchanting beauty,” another admirer added.

In the comments section, Varga added several hashtags, including “#bodypositivity” and “#stretchmarks.” The model had mentioned embracing her stretchmarks in recent posts, and one female fan expressed gratitude for Varga’s openness.

“Beautiful, love your confidence with your stretch marks. We all have them,” she wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr earlier this month, Varga shared a photo on the beach where she was pictured sitting underneath a palm tree in the sand. In the post, she included that spicy photo along with a picture that was a close-up of her stretchmarks. The Hungarian added a lengthy caption about embracing imperfections. That post garnered over 13,000 likes from her supportive fans.