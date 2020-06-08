Alyssa Lavonne Sizzles In Sheer Teddy With Plunging Neckline

Alyssa Lavonne has a body worthy of envy, and on Monday, she took to Instagram to show it off in a sexy teddy. The model looked stunning as she posed outside in the alluring number.

Alyssa’s update consisted of a single snapshot that captured her standing near a brick wall. The geotag for the post indicated she was in Las Vegas, but she did not elaborate any further on her location.

The beauty’s teddy was made of a sheer black fabric. Two wide, black lace panels extended down the front, creating a plunging neckline that went well below her breasts. The wide neckline showed off Alyssa’s cleavage. The garment also had high-cut legs and appeared to have a cheeky bottom, emphasizing her perky derrière.

The photo captured her from the front as she stood close to the wall. The shot showed her from the tops of her thighs up. She posed with one leg in front of the other, accentuating her hips and hourglass figure. She looked at something off camera and had a sultry expression. One of her hands crossed in front of her body as her fingers touched a brick on the wall. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the light.

Alyssa’s hair and makeup looked glamorous for the photoshoot. Her dark tresses were styled in waves and she wore them down over her shoulders. As far as makeup, the model looked to be wearing a bronze eye shadow, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a pale pink gloss on her lips. She sported a pale polish on her nails as well.

In the caption, Alyssa encouraged her admirers to follow her other Instagram accounts. She also credited the photographer and makeup artist for their creative efforts.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“So gorgeous, your beauty & elegance is so powerful yet calms the soul. You amaze me always,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Probably the prettiest girl I’ve ever seen,” gushed a second follower.

“You are the inspiration too [sic] all woman [sic] and best model in the world sooo unique,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I love this picture you look amazing beautiful,” commented a fourth fan.

Alyssa turns up the heat on her Instagram page regularly. On Sunday, she showed off her curves in a snapshot that featured her looking smoking hot in another sexy teddy while she posed on her bed.