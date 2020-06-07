Olya Abramovich Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Top

Olya Abramovich looked like a sexy breath of fresh air in her latest social media share. The Russian model took to Instagram to show off her natural beauty and fabulous curves while she posed in a low-cut top.

Olya did not elaborate where she was for the picture, but it looked as though she was in her home. A chair next to a window was visible behind her. The snapshot was a close-up, showing her from her waist up.

In the photo, Olya looked comfortable and relaxed in an off-white, summery corseted top. The sexy number had a low-cut neckline that showed off a good deal of her cleavage. The cups were made of lace, adding a bit of femininity to her look. The garment featured a gathered string at the top edge, which was tied into a loopy bow in the center. It also had a fitted bodice with gold hook clasps down the front, highlighting her slender waist. Off-the-shoulder sleeves gave the top a flirty vibe. Her arms were in front of her body, but her hands were not visible in the picture. She tilted her head and flashed a big smile for the camera as her bright blue eyes popped.

Olya wore her hair parted on the side and over her shoulders in waves. Her makeup application included a skin-smoothing foundation, a coat of mascara on her eyelashes, and a light dusting of blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing rose shade of lipstick.

Olya wrote a lengthy caption in Russian. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she wrote about her parents and their humble beginnings. She also left an encouraging message for her followers.

Most of the replies in the comments section were also written in Russian, and judging from the amount of heart emoji, they were positive.

A few of Olya’s English-speaking followers took a moment to compliment her.

“Ohhhh my God!!!!!! You’re beautiful!!!!!” gushed one Instagram user.

Other fans agreed.

“Sweet and fresh! Beautiful,” a second admirer wrote.

“Good morning, you look beautiful,” a third fan commented.

“nice smile and hair,” a fourth follower chimed in.

While Olya’s most recent social media share might not show all of her body, the model is no stranger to showing off all of her curves in skimpy outfits. She seems to enjoy showcasing her fit physique in all kinds of apparel, ranging from sexy lingerie to flirty dresses.