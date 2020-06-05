Andrea Russett Writes Heartfelt Message About Pride Month While Clad In Low-Cut Top & Fierce Red Lipstick

Andrea Russett’s most recent Instagram share is earning her attention for more reasons than one. The famous YouTube star took to her account yesterday to share a sexy photo and message that has been a massive hit with her 4.6 million fans.

The post included a selfie-style shot that saw Andrea directly in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it appeared to have been snapped in her bedroom. At her back were a few pieces of mirrored furniture, a vibrant green painting with pops of orange, and a bed that was made with white linens. Andrea posed in front of the camera with her lips slightly parted as she gazed into the camera.

The influencer wore her short, brunette tresses swept over her forehead, and her layered locks fell on her shoulders. Andrea added a pair of safety pin earrings as her only accessory, which provided just the right amount of bling. She was done up in a full application of makeup that helped her gorgeous features pop. Her defined brows framed her eyes, and she seemed to add a few coats of mascara to extend her lashes. It looked like Andrea added a dusting of blush to her cheeks, and her plump lips were lined with fierce red lipstick. Andrea also added the same vibrant red to her nails.

Most of Andrea’s outfit was covered up by her layered locks, but it was clear to see that the piece boasted white and grey heathered fabric. The garment was outlined in black and plunged into her chest, flaunting ample cleavage. Andrea wrote a lengthy post about Pride Month, noting that it had taken her a while with everything that has been going on in the world. She shared her journey with followers and how she still struggles with her sexuality every day but wanted everyone to know that she is with them every step of the way.

“So to everyone out, or still figuring themselves out, I am with you. And I see you!!!” Andrea wrote. “And I love you so much. I understand you. And I promise one day you will understand yourself too.”

The upload has earned a ton of attention for the popular Youtuber with over 151,000 likes and more than 700 comments. Most fans applauded Andrea for being so candid while countless others raved over her beauty.

“Perfectly worded. LOVE U,” one follower wrote with a single green heart emoji.

“I love you so much i’ve followed you on this whole journey since like 2014, and you’re always someone who i look up to a lot i’m proud of you! embrace who you are even when it’s challenging and confusing,” one more fan added.