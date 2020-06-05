Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Flaunts Cleavage In Skin-Tight Dress On The Green

Instagram model Lucy Robson flaunted her killer curves in her latest Instagram update. She was photographed on a golf course in a hot-pink dress that showcased her figure while she gave the camera a fierce look.

Robson is as well-known for her skills with a golf club as she is for her jaw-dropping good looks, and she was captured on the links for this snap. The 25-year-old showed off her new putter cover while rocking an outfit that would stand out anywhere, but especially on a golf course.

The British-born beauty faced the lens for the shot and was captured from the thighs up. She wore her long blond hair loosely tied in the back, and her bangs slightly covered her gorgeous face. Robson held her arms by her side and had a putter in her right hand which was covered by the 8 Bit Skull cover from Swag Golf. Behind her on the course was a sand trap, long grass and a thicket of trees.

The former Cal Poly product stood out in a hot-pink zip-up dress which was all pink besides the black zipper which ran the full-length of the front. Her long-sleeved number covered the very top of her thigh and had a collared neck. Robson wore the dress partially unzipped to expose her ample cleavage. The model’s hourglass figure and generous curves were on full display. She appeared to wear a light-red lipstick which complemented the outfit, and a diamond pendant necklace that hung around her clavicle completed the look. In her caption, she joked that the tight-fitting dress was a “scuba suit.”

Scores of the golfer’s 823,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pic, and over 34,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over five hours after it was posted. Robson had over 500 comments in short order as her replies were swarmed with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fellow well-known female golfer, Katie Kearney, left three heart-eye emoji of her own.

“You look adorable,” a female follower wrote while adding a heart emoji.

“Pretty in pink!” another added.

“Hole-in-one,” an Instagram user commented.

“It might only be a scuba suit, but you look fabulous in it,” one fan joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson scintillated fans with a bikini photo last month. She wore a white swimsuit with floral patterns as she soaked up some sun on a patio couch. The suit accentuated her breasts, and her lovely skin was glowing under the sunlight. That post garnered over 69,000 likes.