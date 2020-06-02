Anllela Sagra Is Oiled Up In Latest Bikini Clip On Instagram

Instagram model Anllela Sagra delighted her 11.6 million followers with her recent video. Wearing a black-and-white bikini that featured in an earlier post, the model danced around while oiled up during the short clip. The image was captioned simply with three emoji: the sun, rainbow, and clouds a possible indicator of the weather.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anllela wore the same bikini in an earlier Instagram post. Sitting in what appeared to be her workout area, the model shared a couple of shots of the revealing swimwear.

This time around, though, she was standing tall in the same area. As the clip started, a close up of the model’s toned abs were revealed before she stepped back from the camera to show off her oiled skin and prominently displayed underboob.

The white bikini top barely covered her assets as she began to dance for her adoring fans. Swaying her hips from side to side, the dappled sunlight highlighted her toned physique. The tiny black bikini bottoms featured thin straps of wrapped material that sat high on her hips.

In the first Instagram post, Anllela’s face and hair could not be seen. However, in this clip, her long brunette locks were on display as they hung free. Using her hands and forearms, the celebrity held her hair back from her face as she gyrated to the music.

As she smiled at the camera, she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, nor was it needed in order to compliment her natural beauty.

Behind the Instagram sensation, a pale-colored wall is featured, also showing what appeared to be some workout equipment. To one side, a metal barrier can be seen.

To the right of Anllela was a large tree. Its long branches and green leaves were the likely cause of the dappled sunlight effect on her skin.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the clip had garnered 164,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“Love it!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Dream girl,” a fan said.

“Beautiful and perfect I’m in love as always marry me lol,” another admirer propositioned.

“On Fire,” another person wrote, also using a string of the fire emoji for added effect.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes emoji.