Ana Paula Saenz Goes Makeup Free And Rocks A Tiny Printed Bikini In New Instagram Snap

Ana Paula Saenz stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers today with a new jaw-dropping snap. The Mexican model sported a makeup-free look and showed off her bikini body in a teeny tiny two-piece swimsuit that exposed her ample assets and amazing figure.

In the first photo, Ana was seen taking a selfie inside her home. She stood in front of a brown door and posed for the camera. She angled her phone’s camera to get a good view of her face down to her insane curves. She looked at her phone’s screen and gave a smile.

The second picture showed the model leaning forward. She did a peace sign as she took the snap. She wasn’t smiling, but seemingly had a tired expression on her face. Daylight seemed to fill the room, which also illuminated her killer body. The lighting made her tanned skin look more evident. The third pic showed her in the same pose. Only that she playfully stuck her tongue out.

Ana rocked a bandeau bikini top with a halter-style strap that went over her neck. It had a white base with monochromatic palm tree prints all-over. The swimwear featured itty-bitty padded cups that hardly covered her breasts. From a certain angle, a glimpse of her underboob was seen.

The bottoms that she sported were just as skimpy, with a low-cut design flashing a lot of skin. The waistband hung low on her curvy hips, highlighting her taut stomach. Some fans couldn’t help but rave over her rock-hard abs in the comments. From the view, her swimwear looked like a thong.

For the occasion, Ana didn’t bother putting makeup on. As seen in the post, she confidently bared her blemish-free face for everyone to behold. She also wore a red string bracelet as her only jewelry. She left her long, dark brown hair down. She let the strands cascade over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, Ana asked her followers which of the three snapshots they liked best. She also revealed that her bathing suit was from PrettyLittleThing, and tagged the brand in the post.

A lot of her fans and followers loved the new social media update. As of this writing, it amassed more than 48,300 likes and over 600 comments. Many of her online admirers went to the comments section and wrote compliments about her facial features and incredibly lean frame.

“What a babe,” one of her fans commented.

“I like all of them. You are the hottest model on the planet today,” gushed another admirer.

“Number one, honey. I love seeing that beautiful smile of yours,” added a third follower.