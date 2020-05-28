Bianca Taylor Sizzles In Sports Bra & Barely-There Bike Shorts

On Thursday, May 28, American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 781,000 Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 26-year-old stood in front of a gray wall. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Los Angeles, California. Bianca flaunted her fantastic figure in a black sports bra and a pair of matching, barely-there bike shorts. The revealing activewear put her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and pert derriere on full display. The tattooed model accessorized the sporty look with her signature silver hoop nose ring.

In the first image, Bianca turned to the side and flexed her bicep muscle, as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips. The Instagram star altered her position for the following photo by placing one of her hands on the top of her head.

Bianca styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she has been focusing on her “fitness game” and asked her followers if they were doing the same. She then advertised for her fitness program that begins on June 8. She explained she and fellow trainer, Nimai Delgado, will provide clients with instructions for exercises and “vegan meal plans.”

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer Bianca’s question.

“I need to get back on my fitness game,” wrote one commenter.

“Need to start up again soon,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Bianca’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[F]itness never looked so good!!!” gushed a fan.

“[W]ow [y]ou are very beautiful like the moon,” added a different devotee.

Bianca graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to have adored the post as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy white bikini. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.