Alexa Dellanos Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Sexy Corset & Daisy Dukes

It’s been a while since Alexa Dellanos was last active on Instagram, but her newest post was definitely worth the wait. In a photo shared with fans on Wednesday, the gorgeous blonde looked smoking-hot in a nude corset that exposed her cleavage. Alexa paired the item with skintight Daisy Dukes, flaunting her bodacious figure as she posed with her hand in her back pocket. The sexy outfit perfectly showcased her hourglass curves, reminding fans that this Instagram model boasts a phenomenal figure.

The 24-year-old showed some major skin in the revealing ensemble, which bared her chiseled pins along with a good portion of her midriff. The corset cut off at the ribs, showing off her taut waistline in addition to creating a generous amount of decolletage. The item had wide garter belt straps that dangled over her tummy, mirroring the thick shoulder straps. The racy top was extremely low-cut and included an underwire balconette bra that provided an alluring push-up effect. The demi cups were separated by a small opening, flashing an extra bit of skin, and continued with a snug bodice that highlighted her trim midsection with the aid of two pairs of corset busks. The piece was fastened with gold, metallic swing hooks that added chic to the number.

Meanwhile, the denim shorts hugged her hips and featured a low waistline that rose just below her belly button. The skimpy bottoms were a light-blue color that complemented the top, as well as Alexa’s fair skin tone. They were adorned with distressed details in the front and had a double folded hem that further lured the gaze to her thighs.

The model completed her look with a Louis Vuitton bandana, which she wore as a head scarf. The stylish accessory was decorated with on orange chain on top of the brand’s signature print. Alexa called attention to the detail in her caption with an orange-heart emoji.

Snapped in a sun-kissed garden, Alexa was standing in front of a group of saplings by a large, white-painted wall. The blond beauty oozed a sexy air of nonchalance as she cocked her hip and put one leg in front of the other. She wasn’t looking at the camera but rather glanced to the side, parting her lips in a provocative way. Sunlight lent the wall a yellow tinge, accentuating the fresh, green color of the leaves.

The bombshell rocked a chic glam, emphasizing her already beautiful features with what appeared to be discrete eyeliner and a glossy peach lipstick. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and her eyebrows were arched. Her long, golden locks cascaded down her back and over her shoulder, framing her face.

The upload stirred quite the reaction among her fans, reeling in more than 27,600 likes and 200 comments overnight.

“You killed it,” one person said of the look, adding a fire emoji.

“Looking amazing!!” assured another Instagrammer, complementing her fit physique with a pair of flexed biceps and a heart emoji.

“You look amazing in this photo,” agreed a third fan.

“Miss your photos! Please don’t leave us!” wrote another one of her devotees, in a nod to Alexa’s notable absence from social media.