Donald Trump and Joe Biden Weigh In On The Death Of George Floyd In Anticipation Of A ‘Full Report’

President Donald Trump told and Joe Biden both made comments on Wednesday weighing in on what Trump called a “very sad event” that lead to the death of a Minnesota man while in police custody.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, passed while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday.

“We’re going to look at it, and we’re going to get a report tomorrow when we get back,” Trump said while touring the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, according to The Hill.

When pressed by reporters as to whether the four police officers involved in Floyd’s detention should be prosecuted, the president was noncommittal except to say that he planned to investigate.

“We’re going to get a very full report.”

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden weighed in on the issue in a more definitive way, calling on the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to get to the root what caused Floyd’s death.

“You know, we have to ensure that the Floyd family receive the justice they’re entitled to, and as a nation… we have to work relentlessly to eradicate these systemic failures that inflict so much damage on not just one family, one community but on the people of color all across this nation.”

Biden made his comments while speaking virtually with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Video footage of the arrest and subsequent death of Floyd lead to the dismissal of the four officers engaged in the arrest by the Minneapolis Police Department according to The Hill.

While the expect reports could come from both local authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey could put pressure on investigators. Frey made the call for charges against the officer who’s knee was on Floyd’s neck on Wednesday. “Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” Frey said in during a press conference according to The Hill.

“If you had done it or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now.”

Floyd’s sister called for the officers responsible for his death to be charged with murder, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

According to the deceased sister, her brother was calling for help when he passed and those responsible should be allowed to move to another state and obtain work without facing justice in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s family attorney asked that messages be sent to officials on his behalf saying it needs to be seen as an equal rights issue. The deceased family is determined to see punishment meaded out to the officers involved and have taken heart since a viral video of the arrest came to light.